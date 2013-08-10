FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama uses Body English on Martha's Vineyard vacation
August 10, 2013 / 10:10 PM / 4 years ago

Obama uses Body English on Martha's Vineyard vacation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) waves as he and his wife Michelle (R) and daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (2nd R) depart for travel to Africa, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 26, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

OAK BLUFFS, Massachusetts (Reuters) - The lanky man on the golf course wearing shorts and a white ballcap reacted to the narrowly missed putt by lifting his leg in a futile attempt to put a little body English in play.

It was President Barack Obama, wasting no time on Sunday in getting his Martha’s Vineyard vacation off to a leisurely start on his first full day on the Massachusetts island.

Obama, his wife Michelle and dog Bo arrived on Saturday night for an eight-day break from Washington. Their two daughters are to join him later.

The president’s first order of business on Sunday was a round of golf at Farm Neck Golf Club, a course that Bill Clinton had also frequented during his presidency.

In a rarity, the pool of photographers and reporters following Obama were allowed to watch him finish the first hole.

He chipped onto the green about 15 feet (three meters) past the hole. His first putt had a chance, but missed left, prompting the body English. It took two putts from there to close out the hole.

Obama’s foursome included aide Marvin Nicholson, White House chef Sam Kass and Wall Street consultant Robert Wolf.

Obama brought a small staff with him to keep up to date on national and foreign events, including his national security adviser, Susan Rice.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Philip Barbara

