Obama uses Body English on Martha's Vineyard vacation

U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after missing a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

OAK BLUFFS, Massachusetts (Reuters) - The lanky man on the golf course wearing shorts and a white ballcap reacted to the narrowly missed putt by lifting his leg in a futile attempt to put a little body English in play.

It was President Barack Obama, wasting no time on Sunday in getting his Martha’s Vineyard vacation off to a leisurely start on his first full day on the Massachusetts island.

Obama, his wife Michelle and dog Bo arrived on Saturday night for an eight-day break from Washington. Their two daughters are to join him later.

The president’s first order of business on Sunday was a round of golf at Farm Neck Golf Club, a course that Bill Clinton had also frequented during his presidency.

In a rarity, the pool of photographers and reporters following Obama were allowed to watch him finish the first hole.

He chipped onto the green about 15 feet (three meters) past the hole. His first putt had a chance, but missed left, prompting the body English. It took two putts from there to close out the hole.

Obama’s foursome included aide Marvin Nicholson, White House chef Sam Kass and Wall Street consultant Robert Wolf.

Obama brought a small staff with him to keep up to date on national and foreign events, including his national security adviser, Susan Rice.