Obama, family hit the beach on Martha's Vineyard
August 17, 2013 / 3:10 PM / in 4 years

Obama, family hit the beach on Martha's Vineyard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDGARTOWN, Massachusetts (Reuters) - Winding down his vacation, President Barack Obama and his family hit the beach on Saturday on the Massachusetts summer resort island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Obama, wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia spent the sunny morning at Kolberg Beach in Edgartown, a day after watching a spectacular fireworks show in Oak Bluffs and dining with senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Obama is to return to Washington on Sunday to close out an eight-day vacation on the island.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
