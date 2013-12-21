FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obamas hit Hawaii for year-end vacation
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 21, 2013 / 12:19 PM / 4 years ago

Obamas hit Hawaii for year-end vacation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONOLULU (Reuters) - Barack Obama and family landed in Honolulu late Friday to kick off a two-week Hawaiian vacation, what the U.S. president earlier described as a chance for “sleep and sun” after a bruising year in Washington.

Obama, with wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha, along with Marian Robinson, Mrs. Obama’s mother, emerged from Air Force One in casual garb after a 9 1/2 hour flight. First dogs Bo and Sunny were also present.

The Obamas were welcomed by dignitaries including Admiral Samuel Locklear, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, and Governor of Hawaii Neil Abercrombie.

The first couple briefly greeted service members waiting at Hickam Air Force Base for their arrival shortly before midnight local time.

The Obama have no official events scheduled during their trip, and will stay in a rented vacation home in the upscale neighborhood of Kailua. They are scheduled to return to Washington on January 5.

Obama ends 2013 under the shadow of the botched rollout of healthcare reform and with low approval ratings.

Among the president’s beach reading is likely to be a 300-page report on U.S. intelligence gathering issued this week by a panel of outside advisers that urged more than 40 changes to National Security Agency surveillance.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.