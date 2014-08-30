FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama family attends long-time aide's wedding to TV journalist
August 30, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Obama family attends long-time aide's wedding to TV journalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (R), with their daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (2nd R) arrive aboard Air Force One at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

POCANTICO HILLS N.Y. (Reuters) - President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and their two daughters on Saturday attended the wedding of their long-time friend and food guru Sam Kass to media personality Alex Wagner at a farm outside New York City, the White House said.

Kass is officially Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition Policy and executive director of Let’s Move, Michelle Obama’s child health initiative that seeks to combat childhood obesity.

He has a been a friend of and cook for the Obama family since the 2000s, when he began preparing food for the family in their Chicago home.

Wagner is the host of “Now with Alex Wagner,” a liberal-leaning show in the cable channel MSNBC.

Kass and Wagner’s wedding took place at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, a farm-to-table restaurant. Cattle were grazing in a meadow by the road and dozens of chickens were scurrying about an enclosure as the president’s motorcade swept into the farm.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal

