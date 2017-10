China's President Xi Jinping arrives on his official plane to attend the upcoming Nuclear Security Summit meetings in Washington, on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to discuss North Korea, cybersecurity and human rights when they meet on Thursday before the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, the White House said on Wednesday.