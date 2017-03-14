White House working with lawmakers on amending Republican health bill

Copies of amendments offered during a marathon House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on a potential replacement for the Affordable Care Act are seen on Capitol Hill in Washington March 9, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is working with Congress on amending the proposed Republican healthcare bill through talks with leaders in the House of Representatives, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked at a regular briefing if the White House was in discussions with House leadership over "shaping a major or significant managers' amendment," spokesman Sean Spicer said: "Yes."

"We are obviously in talks with House leadership," he said of the discussions.