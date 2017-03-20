FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
House Republicans to release healthcare bill changes
#Big Story 12
March 20, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 5 months ago

House Republicans to release healthcare bill changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 14, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will release changes to their healthcare bill on Monday, a top lawmaker said, in hopes of winning passage for the legislation later this week, and eventually, in the Senate.

"Later today, we will release some technical and policy changes that further strengthen the bill," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told reporters.

"I think the way we deliver it from the House is going to create a lot of momentum for the Senate going forward," he said.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

