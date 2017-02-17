'CEO' Tillerson faces internal skeptics, crisis-battling White House
WASHINGTON One of Rex Tillerson's first directives as U.S. secretary of state was an order to senior staff that his briefing materials not exceed two pages.
WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Leader McConnell said he expects to move on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare as soon as his there are enough votes to pass the Republican-controlled chamber.
The Kentucky Republican, speaking to reporters at a news conference, added that he does not expect to get much initial cooperation from Democrats, whose votes Republicans need to gain the 60 needed to pass bills.
STOCKHOLM/WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. A day after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Sweden, President Donald Trump said on Sunday his comment was based on a television report he had seen.
ABU DHABI U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday distanced himself from President Donald Trump's assessment of the media as "the enemy of the American people," saying during his first trip to the Middle East that he had no problems with the press.