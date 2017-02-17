U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stops to speak to members of the news media after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Leader McConnell said he expects to move on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare as soon as his there are enough votes to pass the Republican-controlled chamber.

The Kentucky Republican, speaking to reporters at a news conference, added that he does not expect to get much initial cooperation from Democrats, whose votes Republicans need to gain the 60 needed to pass bills.

