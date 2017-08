Demonstrators protest over the repeal and replacement of Obamacare outside the offices of Republican congressman Darryl Issa in Vista, California, U.S., March 7, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative Republicans in Congress said on Tuesday they oppose aspects of the Republican leadership's healthcare bill and they plan to introduce their own legislation on Wednesday to repeal Obamacare.

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and Senator Rand Paul told a news conference they would introduce repeal bills in their respective chambers.