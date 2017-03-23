FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
No deal yet on healthcare bill, House Freedom Caucus chairman says
March 23, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 5 months ago

No deal yet on healthcare bill, House Freedom Caucus chairman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and other members of the House Freedom Caucus hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2017.Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus said on Thursday his group could not yet support the bill to roll back Obamacare in the House of Representatives, saying the measure still lacked the support needed for passage.

"We've made very reasonable requests and we're hopeful that those reasonable requests will be listened to and ultimately agreed to," Representative Mark Meadows told reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

"There are not enough votes as of 1:30 (p.m.) today," he said.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

