Schumer on Republican Obamacare repeal: it's their responsibility
#Politics
January 4, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 9 months ago

Schumer on Republican Obamacare repeal: it's their responsibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) participates in a mock swearing in with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during the opening day of the 115th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that Democrats in Congress want to see Republican lawmakers’ plan for a replacement healthcare program before they repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

“They want to repeal it and then try to hang it on us. Not going to happen. It’s their responsibility, plain and simple,” Schumer said at a news conference after President Barack Obama met with Democratic lawmakers to discuss preserving his signature health care plan.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

