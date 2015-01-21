FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obamacare enrollment hits 7.1 million so far for 2015 coverage
#Health News
January 21, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Obamacare enrollment hits 7.1 million so far for 2015 coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man sits at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Wednesday that more than 7.1 million people have signed up for 2015 healthcare coverage through the federal government’s insurance marketplace as of last Friday.

The figures, which show more than 400,000 new applicants for the week from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16 alone, do not include enrollees at 14 state-run marketplaces.

The administration hopes to have 9.1 million people enrolled in 2015 coverage under the Affordable Care Act nationwide by the end of the year.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
