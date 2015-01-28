FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says 7.3 million choose Obamacare health plans in federal market
January 28, 2015

U.S. says 7.3 million choose Obamacare health plans in federal market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People sign up for health insurance at an enrollment event in Cudahy, California March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Wednesday said that 7.3 million people have selected 2015 healthcare plans as of Jan. 23, through the federal insurance marketplace set up under the law known as Obamacare.

The total includes more than 137,000 new enrollees for the week from Jan. 17 through Jan. 23. The federal exchange that serves 37 states through the website, HealthCare.gov.

Not included are enrollees who have signed up through 13 state-run exchanges.

On Tuesday, the administration said that 9.5 million consumers had selected 2015 plans through both the federal and state marketplaces by mid-January.

Open enrollment for 2015 began on Nov. 15 and runs through Feb. 15.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler

