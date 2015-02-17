FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some 11.4 million Americans are enrolled in Obamacare: White House
February 17, 2015 / 11:59 PM / 3 years ago

Some 11.4 million Americans are enrolled in Obamacare: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some 11.4 million Americans enrolled in private health insurance through Obamacare during the open enrolment period, the White House said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, is working. It’s working better than we anticipated, certainly working a lot better than many of the critics talked about early on,” President Barack Obama said in a video linked to the White House tweet.

Obamacare’s open enrollment period began on Nov. 15 and closed on Sunday.

Reporting by Breaking News Team; Editing by Peter Cooney

