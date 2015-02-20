FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obamacare 2016 open enrollment to run Nov. 1, 2015-Jan. 31, 2016
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 20, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Obamacare 2016 open enrollment to run Nov. 1, 2015-Jan. 31, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Friday that next year’s open enrollment period to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act will run from Nov. 1, 2015, through Jan. 31, 2016.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which oversees the federal marketplaces, said it finalized a rule designed to strengthen transparency, accountability and the availability of information for consumers about their health plans.

The rule includes a variety of provisions and modifications, including provisions to improve public access to information about rate increases.

The enrollment period for 2015 ran from Nov. 15, 2014, to Feb. 15, 2015.

Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.