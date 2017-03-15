FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.S. government says 12.2 million consumers in Obamacare individual plans
March 15, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. government says 12.2 million consumers in Obamacare individual plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo: Information cards are stacked on a table during an Affordable Care Act outreach event for the Latino community in Los Angeles, California September 28, 2013.Jonathan Alcorn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Wednesday that 12.2 million Americans across 50 states had selected an individual insurance plan as of Jan. 31, 2017, one-third of whom were new to this market created under Obamacare.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid said that of those, 10.1 million people had received premium tax credits based on income that help reduce their monthly health costs and that are one of the lynchpins of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

