WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives could achieve common ground on a deal to win support for healthcare legislation on Thursday, after President Donald Trump intervened in negotiations, a conservative leader said on Wednesday.

"We're not there yet, but we're very optimistic that if we work around the clock between now and Noon tomorrow, that we're going to be able to hopefully find some common ground," Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told reporters.

Meadows' group has opposed House Republican healthcare legislation up to now and threatened earlier in the day to block its passage in a Thursday vote.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)