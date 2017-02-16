FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House to unveil Obamacare bill after next week
February 16, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 6 months ago

House to unveil Obamacare bill after next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The federal government forms for applying for health coverage are seen at a rally held by supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as "Obamacare", outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S. on October 4, 2013.Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican lawmakers plan to introduce their legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare after they return from next week's break, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters on Thursday.

Ryan did not give a specific date and added that lawmakers are waiting to see how congressional analysts "score" their proposal to reverse former Democratic President Barack Obama's health care law. The House is scheduled to return Feb. 27.

Reporting by David Morgan, Susan Heavey and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

