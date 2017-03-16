FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House budget panel backs Republican healthcare plan
March 16, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. House budget panel backs Republican healthcare plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Copies of amendments offered during a marathon House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on a potential replacement for the Affordable Care Act are seen on Capitol Hill in Washington March 9, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Budget Committee approved Republicans' healthcare bill in a 19-17 vote on Thursday that moves the legislation to a final committee before sending it for a full vote before the U.S. House of Representatives.

The panel backed the plan pending non-binding changes to the legislation to unwind the Affordable Health Care Act, also known as Obamacare. After the Budget Committee debates possible changes, it can recommend them to the House Rules Committee that is next to weigh in.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

