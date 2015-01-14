FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. government puts Obamacare enrollment at 6.8 million through Jan. 9
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 14, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. government puts Obamacare enrollment at 6.8 million through Jan. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Julian Gomez (R) explains Obamacare to people at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Wednesday that enrollment in 2015 private health insurance in the federal government’s Obamacare insurance marketplaces reached 6.8 million people by Jan. 9.

The total includes 163,050 people who were enrolled during the week of Jan. 3 to Jan. 9. It also reflects people who selected plans or were automatically enrolled through the federal exchange, which serves 36 states. But the data does not include enrollment totals for exchanges operated by the remaining 14 states and the District of Columbia.

The three-month open enrollment period for 2015 began on Nov. 15, 2014, and will end next month on Feb. 15.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.