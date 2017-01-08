Replacing, repealing Obamacare at same time 'ideal': top Trump aide

FILE PHOTO - The federal government forms for applying for health coverage are seen at a rally held by supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as "Obamacare", outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S. on October 4, 2013.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Repealing and replacing the U.S. Affordable Care Act in one action would be "ideal," but it "may take time" to get all elements of the heath care law's alternative ready, President-elect Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff said on Sunday.

A full repeal and replacing of Obamacare may not happen immediately but it will happen "as quickly as possible," Reince Priebus said on the CBS program "Face the Nation."