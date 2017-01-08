FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Replacing, repealing Obamacare at same time 'ideal': top Trump aide
January 8, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 7 months ago

Replacing, repealing Obamacare at same time 'ideal': top Trump aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The federal government forms for applying for health coverage are seen at a rally held by supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as "Obamacare", outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S. on October 4, 2013.Jonathan Bachman/File Photo - RTX2XKYF

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Repealing and replacing the U.S. Affordable Care Act in one action would be "ideal," but it "may take time" to get all elements of the heath care law's alternative ready, President-elect Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff said on Sunday.

A full repeal and replacing of Obamacare may not happen immediately but it will happen "as quickly as possible," Reince Priebus said on the CBS program "Face the Nation."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Dustin Volz in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

