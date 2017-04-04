FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Key House Republican expects to see revised healthcare plan within 24 hours
#Politics
April 4, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 5 months ago

Key House Republican expects to see revised healthcare plan within 24 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: House Freedom Caucus Chairman U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017.Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leader of a group of U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within 24 hours.

"We're waiting to see what the legislative text actually outlines but we remain open minded and willing to look at the details of the plan," Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the House of Representatives Freedom Caucus, told reporters after a meeting of the group, which helped kill a White House-backed plan last month.

"We're hopeful that we'll get the legislative text within the next 24 hours."

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

