U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney arrives with President Donald Trump to meet with congressional Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Friday he did not know if there was enough support in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass Republicans' healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare.

"That's up to the House to count their own votes," Mulvaney told ABC News in an interview. President Donald Trump has called for a Friday vote on the bill to replace Democratic President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act.

