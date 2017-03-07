FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
March 7, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 5 months ago

Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on his nomination to be Health and Human Services secretary in Washington, U.S. on January 18, 2017.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.

"The president and the administration support this step in what we believe is in the right direction," Price told reporters at a White House briefing. Asked whether the administration supported everything in the bill, he said: "This is a work in progress and we'll work with the House and Senate in this process."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler

