5 months ago
Trump backs Republican healthcare plan: U.S. health secretary
March 17, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 5 months ago

Trump backs Republican healthcare plan: U.S. health secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks about efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare and the advancement of the American Health Care Act on Capitol HIll in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump maintains his support of Republican House leaders' healthcare plan, U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price said on Friday, adding that the proposed measure tackles key issues important to the president.

"The president's very supportive of this plan, thinks that it addresses his priorities," such as the coverage of patients with pre-existing medical conditions, among others, Price told reporters at a news conference.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

