7 months ago
U.S. House Speaker Ryan sets no deadline on Obamacare bill
#Politics
January 12, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. House Speaker Ryan sets no deadline on Obamacare bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a sheet of insurance premium statistics during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 5, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans promising to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law are under "no hard deadlines" for producing an alternate program, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Ryan said House Republicans will have an in-depth "conversation" about healthcare legislation during a retreat in Philadelphia at the end of this month, but that the House nonetheless will kick off the complicated process with a vote on Friday on a Senate-passed measure paving the way for Obamacare repeal.

Reporting By Lisa Lambert and Richard Cowan

