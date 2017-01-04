Trump warns Republicans to 'be careful' over Obamacare: tweet

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday warned fellow Republicans to "be careful" over their effort to repeal U.S. Democratic President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, urging conservatives not to let the pressure off Democrats.

"Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases," Trump tweeted. "Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web...," he added, referring to U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who along with other Democrats is meeting with Obama about the law Wednesday morning.