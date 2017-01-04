FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump warns Republicans to 'be careful' over Obamacare: tweet
January 4, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 8 months ago

Trump warns Republicans to 'be careful' over Obamacare: tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016.Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday warned fellow Republicans to "be careful" over their effort to repeal U.S. Democratic President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, urging conservatives not to let the pressure off Democrats.

"Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases," Trump tweeted. "Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web...," he added, referring to U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who along with other Democrats is meeting with Obama about the law Wednesday morning.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

