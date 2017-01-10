FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump calls for immediate Obamacare repeal, quick replacement: NYT
January 10, 2017 / 7:03 PM / 7 months ago

Trump calls for immediate Obamacare repeal, quick replacement: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump listens to questions from reporters in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 9, 2017.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged congressional Republicans to repeal Obamacare immediately on Tuesday, saying there was no cause for delay and that a replacement plan should follow the repeal within weeks, according to an interview with the New York Times.

"We have to get to business. Obamacare has been a catastrophic event," Trump was quoted as saying in the Times. He said he wanted a repeal vote next week and said he would not accept a delay of more than a few weeks for a replacement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

