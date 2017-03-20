FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Trump to speak to House Republicans Tuesday on healthcare: aides
March 20, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 5 months ago

Trump to speak to House Republicans Tuesday on healthcare: aides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will speak to Republican members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday about the Republican healthcare legislation before Congress, congressional aides said.

Republicans are divided over the healthcare overhaul, which is Trump's first major legislative initiative. It aims to fulfill his campaign pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare, the healthcare program of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. A House vote is expected on the bill on Thursday.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Grant McCool

