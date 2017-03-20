Trump to speak to House Republicans Tuesday on healthcare: aides

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will speak to Republican members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday about the Republican healthcare legislation before Congress, congressional aides said.

Republicans are divided over the healthcare overhaul, which is Trump's first major legislative initiative. It aims to fulfill his campaign pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare, the healthcare program of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. A House vote is expected on the bill on Thursday.