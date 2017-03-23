White House says still expects House vote on healthcare Thursday night

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Thursday he believed the House of Representatives was still on track to hold a vote on Thursday night on healthcare legislation backed by President Donald Trump.

Spicer, at his daily news briefing, said Trump's meeting with House Republican conservatives who make up the "Freedom Caucus" was a "very positive step" and that Trump continues to build support for the legislation.

"I expect it to climb hour by hour," Spicer said of support for the Republican healthcare effort. He said drawing conservative support while not alienating moderate lawmakers remained part of a "balancing act."