Trump says he wants provision to lower drug costs in Republican bill

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a campaign stop in Louisville, Kentucky, March 20, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he wants to add a provision to the Republican healthcare plan that would lower prescription drug costs through a "competitive bidding process."

"We're going to have a great competitive bidding process. Medicine prices will be coming way down," Trump told a rally.

"We're trying to add it to this bill and if we can't, we'll have it right after," he said, referring to Republican legislation to replace Obamacare that is due to be voted on in the House of Representatives as early as Thursday.