7 months ago
U.S. House takes first step toward Obamacare repeal
#Politics
January 13, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. House takes first step toward Obamacare repeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The federal government forms for applying for health coverage are seen at a rally held by supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as "Obamacare", outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S. on October 4, 2013.Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a measure making the first move toward scrapping Obamacare, joining the Senate in instructing key committees to write legislation repealing the health insurance law.

Eliminating Obamacare is a top priority of the Republican-majority Congress as well as President-elect Donald Trump, who has urged lawmakers to act quickly. The resolution passed on Friday instructs committees of the House and Senate to draft repeal legislation by a target date of Jan. 27.

The resolution passed by a vote of 227 to 198.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech

