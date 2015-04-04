FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gun control activist Sarah Brady dies at 73
April 4, 2015

Gun control activist Sarah Brady dies at 73

(Reuters) - Sarah Brady, a prominent gun control activist and widow of former White House Press Secretary James Brady, died on Friday at age 73, her family said in a statement. She was battling pneumonia.

Brady began gun control work after her husband was shot and severely wounded in a 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. James Brady spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

“Sarah courageously stepped up after Jim was shot to prevent others from enduring what our family has gone through, and her work has saved countless lives,” her family said in a statement. “Sarah will be greatly missed, but her spirit lives on forever and the impact she had will live on for generations.”

The Bradys were involved with the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, the largest U.S. gun-control group. The couple was responsible for the passage of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which mandates background checks for handgun purchasers.

Sarah Brady is survived by her son James “Scott” Brady Jr. and by her stepdaughter Melissa “Missy” Brady Camins.

Reporting by Laila Kearney

