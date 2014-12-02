Corinne Pulliam Quayle, mother of former VP Dan Quayle, dies

(Reuters) - Corinne Pulliam Quayle, mother of former Vice President Dan Quayle, died in her Wickenburg, Arizona home last week at age 92.

A newspaper publisher and animal rescue supporter, Quayle died on Thursday of natural causes, a representative at the Wickenburg Funeral Home said on Tuesday.

She was born in Franklin, Indiana, and grew up in nearby Lebanon, according to the funeral home’s obituary. She was the daughter of the late Eugene C. Pulliam, longtime owner and publisher of the Arizona Republic and the Indianapolis Star, and the late Martha Ott Pulliam of Lebanon.

Quayle earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1943 from DePauw University, where she was active in wartime service clubs and the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Shortly after graduating from DePauw, she married her college sweetheart, the late James C. Quayle, with whom she owned and published the Huntington Herald-Press in Huntington, Indiana and the Wickenburg Sun in Wickenburg.

Quayle also served on the board of the Salvation Army and was active in the Tri-Kappa sorority.

The couple moved to Arizona in 1978, where Quayle was a founding member of the Humane Society of Wickenburg and helped build the present animal shelter there. She was also a member of the Desert Caballeros Western Museum in Wickenburg.

Quayle is preceded in death by her parents and husband and a brother, Eugene S. Pulliam of Indianapolis. She is survived by a sister, Suzanne Murphy of Bethesda, Maryland, and her children: Dan Quayle of Paradise Valley, Arizona; Chris Quayle of Scottsdale, Arizona; Martha Thomas of Monticello, Wisconsin and Mike Quayle of Cleveland, Tennessee.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.