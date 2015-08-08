Court sets $600,000 bail for Ohio man who ran naked down highway

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A man who ran naked down an Ohio highway after crashing his car into six other vehicles, injuring himself and five other people, had a $600,000 bond set by a county court on Saturday, local media reported.

Tracy Martin, 45, has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle under the influence, Hamilton County Municipal court records showed.

His bond was set at $600,000, Cincinnati’s WCPO television reported. Court officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Matthew Beccaccio said Martin sideswiped four cars, rear-ended another vehicle then hit and drove up on a median strip, causing his truck to land on top of a Jeep on I-71 near Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Martin then got out of his truck and began running down the highway until he was stopped by an off-duty high patrol trooper and a police officer. They subsequently took him to the hospital where he remained until Friday.

Investigators believe Martin was under the influence of a mind-altering substance and that witnesses believed he had already been naked before the accident and was throwing things out of his vehicle, Beccaccio said.

Martin has a criminal record in Cuyahoga County that includes drug, weapon and vandalism charges over more than three decades.