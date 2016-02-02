FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. issues alert on offshore oil equipment problems
#Environment
February 2, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. issues alert on offshore oil equipment problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An offshore oil rig is seen from the Coal Oil Point Reserve (COPR) west of the UC Santa Barbara campus in Santa Barbara, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department issued a safety alert on Tuesday, warning offshore oil and gas drillers about recurring problems with bolts on equipment including blowout preventers.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said it was aware of a “recurring problem of connector and bolt failures” in components used in risers and underwater blowout preventers used in offshore drilling.

“These failures are of great concern to BSEE due to their frequency and the potential for a catastrophic event,” the agency said. In 2012, failures led to a global recall of bolts and a temporary stop to drilling activities, BSEE said.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

