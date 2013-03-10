Six teenagers killed in car crash in northern Ohio

(Reuters) - Six teenagers died in a car crash in northern Ohio on Sunday after the driver of sports utility vehicle hit a guardrail and the vehicle flipped into a pond, a police official.

Eight teenagers were riding in the vehicle early Sunday in Warren, Ohio, some 60 miles east of Cleveland, said Lt. Anne Ralston, a spokeswoman with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The ages of the teenagers killed in the crash ranged from 14 to 19 years old, Ralston said.

Authorities were investigating the accident.