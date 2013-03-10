FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six teenagers killed in car crash in northern Ohio
March 10, 2013 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

Six teenagers killed in car crash in northern Ohio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Six teenagers died in a car crash in northern Ohio on Sunday after the driver of sports utility vehicle hit a guardrail and the vehicle flipped into a pond, a police official.

Eight teenagers were riding in the vehicle early Sunday in Warren, Ohio, some 60 miles east of Cleveland, said Lt. Anne Ralston, a spokeswoman with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The ages of the teenagers killed in the crash ranged from 14 to 19 years old, Ralston said.

Authorities were investigating the accident.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
