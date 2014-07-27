FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two injured after cable snaps on Ohio amusement park ride
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 27, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Two injured after cable snaps on Ohio amusement park ride

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A cable on a large swing ride at an Ohio amusement park snapped and struck two riders as the swing was in motion, injuring them, a park spokesman said on Sunday.

The incident on the Skyhawk, which reaches speeds of 60 miles per hour, occurred late on Saturday at the Cedar Point amusement park, 50 miles west of Cleveland, park spokesman Bryan Edwards said by email.

One of those injured was sent to a nearby hospital for evaluation and has since been released, while the other was treated at the scene, Edwards said.

The ride, which Cedar Point boasts on its website as being the world’s largest swing ride at 125 feet tall, swings two arms, each with a carriage carrying up to 20 people, in a scissor motion.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.