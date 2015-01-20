FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati highway overpass collapse kills construction worker
#U.S.
January 20, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati highway overpass collapse kills construction worker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A highway bridge in Cincinnati that was set for demolition collapsed and killed a construction worker, forcing commuters to find new routes around the closed interstate on Tuesday, city emergency officials said.

The old bridge on Interstate 75 fell on Monday night, injuring a truck driver and killing the worker in what the City of Cincinnati described in a tweet as an “overnight tragedy.”

A new bridge was already in use when the old Hopple Street overpass collapsed at about 10:30 p.m.

Kevin Osborne, a spokesman for Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, said Interstate 75 southbound will be shutdown for at least 48 hours and possibly longer. A determination will be made later on Monday on how long the roadway will be closed, Osborne said.

About 180,000 vehicles each day travel through the area where the accident happened, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York and Steve Bittenbender in Louisville, Kentucky; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
