Youngstown, Ohio, mayor indicted on corruption charges

(Reuters) - The mayor of Youngstown, Ohio, John McNally, was indicted on Wednesday on criminal corruption charges, including conspiracy, bribery and perjury, according to the state Attorney General’s office.

The indictment relates to offenses that prosecutors contend McNally committed while he was a Mahoning County Commissioner between January 2005 and January 2014. McNally was sworn in as mayor of the eastern Ohio city in January.

Also indicted were Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino and Youngstown attorney Martin Yavorcik.

None of the three were immediately available for comment.

The investigation revolved around a planned move of county offices, according to prosecutors.