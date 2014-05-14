FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Youngstown, Ohio, mayor indicted on corruption charges
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 14, 2014 / 8:04 PM / 3 years ago

Youngstown, Ohio, mayor indicted on corruption charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The mayor of Youngstown, Ohio, John McNally, was indicted on Wednesday on criminal corruption charges, including conspiracy, bribery and perjury, according to the state Attorney General’s office.

The indictment relates to offenses that prosecutors contend McNally committed while he was a Mahoning County Commissioner between January 2005 and January 2014. McNally was sworn in as mayor of the eastern Ohio city in January.

Also indicted were Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino and Youngstown attorney Martin Yavorcik.

None of the three were immediately available for comment.

The investigation revolved around a planned move of county offices, according to prosecutors.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Edith Honan and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.