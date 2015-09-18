FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio murder defendant, witness brawl in holding cell
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 18, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Ohio murder defendant, witness brawl in holding cell

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Ohio man on trial for murder and a man scheduled to testify against him brawled this week when a court deputy accidentally put them together in a holding cell next to the courtroom, a county sheriff said on Friday.

Markelus Carter, 46, who is charged with the 2009 murder of Kenneth Warrington, was placed in a cell with Steve Upham during a court recess in the jury trial on Wednesday, Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish said.

Upham, 47, who is serving a prison term for attempted murder, is one of more than 100 possible witnesses in the trial in Lima, Ohio, court records show.

Court deputies did not realize Upham was a prosecution witness at the trial, which has had many witnesses transferred from prisons around the state, Crish said.

“The two had words and a little scuffle broke out,” he said, describing it as more of a wrestling match. “It lasted less than two minutes.”

Neither man needed medical attention, Crish said.

Carter’s attorneys asked for a mistrial after the fight. Judge Jeffrey Reed denied the mistrial and Upham testified on Thursday.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by David Bailey and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.