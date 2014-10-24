Stolen vehicle plows into Ohio bar, injures 13

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Thirteen people were injured late Thursday after a high-speed police chase ended with a stolen truck crashing through the front of a bar in a western suburb of Cleveland, police said.

The white pickup truck ran over stop sticks deployed by Westlake, Ohio, police and crashed into the Dover Gardens bar at about 9 p.m., injuring patrons, employees and the suspect, Westlake police spokesman Captain Guy Turner said.

The chase started when police responded to a call about a vehicle being stolen at a mall in Avon Lake, Ohio, and the suspect, a 26-year-old Cleveland man, reached speeds of 75 miles per hour, Avon Lake police said. The man was traveling 40 mph over the speed limit, according to 911 calls released by police.

The suspect, who remained hospitalized on Friday, has a suspended license and warrants from other police departments. Westlake police plan to charge him with aggravated robbery, and Turner said more charges could be added.

Turner said the 12 bar patrons and employees hurt in the crash were taken to four area hospitals, with bumps and bruises to more serious injuries. No update was available on their condition on Friday.

Photographs showed the pickup almost completely inside the bar, with only the back end sticking out.