Two teens die as car hits Cincinnati building after police chase

(Reuters) - Police in a Cincinnati suburb on Friday were investigating an incident that began with a suspected vehicle break-in and ended in the death of two teenagers when the car driven by a third teen crashed into a building, causing it to collapse on top of them.

Springfield Township police responding to a call reporting a vehicle break-in early on Friday saw three men running to a nearby car, said Police Lt. Brian Uhl.

The driver eluded an attempt by police to stop him, Uhl said. About a mile away, another officer saw the speeding vehicle and gave chase.

Then, about two miles south of where the initial call came in, police found that the vehicle they had been chasing had crashed into the Finneytown Mower Sales & Service in Cincinnati, causing the building to cave in on top of the car, Uhl said.

The driver, James Walker, 19, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both of the passengers, Demarco S. Leary, 17, and Decter Hudson, 18, were trapped in the car crushed under the debris and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No charges have yet been filed, Uhl said, and the investigation continues.