Ohio teens arrested after three-state crime spree

(Reuters) - A pair of Ohio teens were arrested on Saturday in West Virginia after what officials say was a three-state crime spree that ended after they crashed a stolen vehicle and led police on a foot chase, the Wyandot County Sheriff in Ohio said.

Triston Kindle, 16, of Upper Sandusky and 15-year-old Rose May of Sycamore, both communities in northern Ohio, were arrested by the West Virginia State Police, the sheriff said in a statement.

The pair were in possession of a firearm when they were apprehended, according to the statement.

The teens had been reported missing and their parents were traveling to meet with police in New Martinsville, West Virginia, about 300 miles (500 km) southeast of Wyandot County, the sheriff said.

No further details on the case were immediately available.