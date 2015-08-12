FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio man charged in quadruple murder arrested in Mississippi
#U.S.
August 12, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Ohio man charged in quadruple murder arrested in Mississippi

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio man charged with fatally shooting four people and wounding a fifth two months ago was arrested on Wednesday in rural Mississippi, Ohio police said.

Police in Columbus, Ohio, had received several tips that Robert Lee Adams, 27, fled to Mississippi after the June 13 shootings, Columbus police spokesman Richard Weiner said.

U.S. marshals and the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department raided two homes on Wednesday and found Adams “cowering in a bedroom closet, surrounded by piles of clothes,” the U.S Marshals Service said in a statement.

Adams is wanted on four counts of murder, five counts of kidnapping and robbery in addition to felonious assault for what police said began as a simple robbery about 3 miles east of the Ohio State University campus.

Adams is charged with shooting five people, killing four of them in the basement of Michael Ballour’s home. Ballour, 41, and his 18-year-old daughter, Tyajah Nelson, were among the victims, along with Angela Harrison, 35, and Daniel Sharp, 36.

Police were alerted to the crime by a 16-year-old girl covered in blood who survived being shot in the head and later identified Adams as the shooter, police said.

They said Adams’ suspected accomplice, Jordyn Wade, 16, was arrested shortly after the murders and was in custody in a Columbus juvenile facility.

Columbus police are heading to Oktibbeha County to interview Adams, Weiner said.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Ben Klayman and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
