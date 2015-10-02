Cleveland infant is third child fatally shot in city in a month

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Cleveland’s police chief on Friday appealed for help from the community to stem violence after a 5-month-old girl was fatally shot while she sat in a car with her family, the third child killed in a month in the city.

There are no suspects in the Thursday night shooting but tips have been coming in, Police Chief Calvin Williams told a news conference. The girl’s mother and grandmother and another child in the car were not injured.

“We need people who are actually going to do things,” Williams said, referring to the need for direct action to curb the violence instead of mere protest marches. “We have marched enough. We need people to do something.”

Aavielle Wakefield was shot in the chest while she was in her car seat, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office said on Friday.

Police said the fatal shot was fired from a nearby apartment building, which was searched.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of her killer.

Wakefield was the third child fatally shot on Cleveland’s east side since early September.

A warrant has been issued for Donnell Lindsey, 23, of Cleveland, in the fatal shooting of Major Howard, 3, who was sitting in a car. Dontavious Williams has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of Ramon Burnett, 5, who was killed by a stray bullet while playing after school.