Grandmother, three grandchildren killed in Ohio house fire
December 26, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Grandmother, three grandchildren killed in Ohio house fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Ohio grandmother and three of her grandchildren, who were spending the Christmas holiday with her, died in a fire that engulfed the woman’s house on Friday, officials said.

The woman who died was Terry Harris, 60, of Washington Court House, a city about 40 miles southwest of Columbus. The children were 9, 11 and 14 years old, officials aid.

“They wanted to spend Christmas night with grandma because they didn’t want her to be alone on Christmas night,” Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth told reporters on the scene.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas

