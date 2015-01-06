Four people, including toddler, found dead in Ohio trailer fire

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The bodies of four people, including a child about a year old, were found in the burnt remains of a house trailer in central Ohio early on Tuesday, authorities said.

Fairfield County Sheriff Dave Phalen said his office received a call at about 4 a.m. from neighbors who reported an explosion and fire at a trailer on a rural road in Sugar Grove, a town of fewer than 500 people about 40 miles south of Columbus.

Four bodies were pulled from the trailer, which was completely gutted by the fire, Phalen said. One of those who died was a child who appeared to be about one year old, Phalen added.

“It is a sad situation, especially with a child,” Phalen said. “Anytime you see a child burnt like that, it is not easy.”

Two people got out of the trailer before police arrived. They were hospitalized but their conditions were not immediately known. Police said they were searching for a possible seventh person believed to have also lived in the trailer.

Authorities said the fire’s cause was under investigation.