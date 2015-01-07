Five people, including toddler, found dead in Ohio trailer fire

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The bodies of five people, including a toddler, were found in the burnt remains of a house trailer in central Ohio early on Tuesday, authorities said.

Fairfield County Sheriff Dave Phalen said his office received a call at about 4 a.m. from a resident reporting an explosion and fire at a neighboring trailer on a rural road in Sugar Grove, a town of fewer than 500 people about 40 miles (60 km) south of Columbus.

Five bodies were found inside the trailer, which was completely gutted by the fire, Phalen said. One of those who died was a 10-month-old boy, and the other four victims were his parents and grandparents, Phalen added.

“It is a sad situation, especially with a child,” Phalen said. “Anytime you see a child burnt like that, it is not easy.”

Two people escaped the trailer and were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

Authorities said the fire’s cause was under investigation by local and state authorities.